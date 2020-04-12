MOM revokes work pass after holder breached COVID-19 circuit breaker measures

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked the work pass of a work pass holder and permanently banned him from working in Singapore, after he breached circuit breaker measures.

Investigations showed that the man, who works in an essential firm, finished work on the evening of Apr 9 but did not return home immediately after finishing his meal, said MOM in a press release on Sunday (Apr 12).

“He continued to loiter at various places for an extended period of time before returning to his place of residence on Apr 10,” the ministry said.

“This is a blatant breach of circuit breaker measures."

From Apr 10 to Apr 12, officers from multiple Government agencies have issued a total of 39 fines to work pass holders who breached circuit breaker measures, said MOM.

"These individuals were found to have gathered in groups, engaged in group exercise or (participated) in recreational activities like frisbee or football with persons who did not live in the same household," said the ministry.

"If found to be in breach of the circuit breaker measures for a second time, MOM will not hesitate to revoke the work passes of these individuals as well as the passes of their dependents."

MOM also reminded employees and employers that they have a joint responsibility to abide by safe distancing rules during the circuit breaker period.

"These rules are necessary for the health and safety of the individuals and the community," MOM said. "Ignorance of the requirements is not an excuse, and MOM will not hesitate to enforce against errant individuals."

Last week, Singapore introduced elevated safe distancing measures in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the public have been urged to stay home and limit outside activities to essential tasks such as grocery shopping. Businesses, except those deemed essential services, were also ordered to close.

Starting Sunday, those flouting the measures will be fined S$300 on the first offence, instead of a written warning, after enforcement officers reported that many people were still not taking the measures seriously.

