COVID-19 outbreak: 67% of Singaporean households have collected face masks

SINGAPORE: About a third of Singapore households have collected face masks from nearby community centres or clubs (CC), the People's Association (PA) said on Thursday (Feb 27).



As of Wednesday, about 67 per cent of the 1.37 million local households had collected the masks, PA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest update comes after the deadline for mask collection was extended from Feb 9 to the end of the month.



Those who have not collected the masks have until Saturday to do so during opening hours at the CC located in their constituency.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, the demand for surgical masks spiked and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong announced that each Singapore household will get four masks.

Mr Wong had said the distribution is a "one-time exercise" where masks from Singapore’s national stockpile are being released directly to the public, to ensure every family has access to masks if they need them.



"We are heartened that residents were mindful and only collected the masks if their family needed them," said PA on Thursday.

Uncollected masks will be returned to the national stockpile after Feb 29 to "ensure that our health institutions and those in need can have access to the necessary supplies".

The association also extended thanks to volunteers who helped with the mask distribution efforts.

"This spirit of stepping forward, working together and looking out for each other will help us overcome the challenges ahead, as one community," it said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram