Five people arrested, suspected of running face mask scams on Carousell

SINGAPORE: Five people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in separate e-commerce scams involving the sale of face masks on online platform Carousell, the police said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Police said they had received several reports in late January from victims who said they had been cheated after they paid for face masks they had seen listed on Carousell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The sellers became evasive and uncontactable after these individuals had made payment via bank transfers," police said in a press release.



Through investigations and by working with Carousell, the police arrested five people:



A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Feb 3. She is believed to be involved in more than 40 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to more then S$2,500. She was charged in court on Feb 5.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Feb 6. He is believed to be involved in more than two cases of e-commerce scams amounting to about S$500.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Feb 10. He is believed to be involved in more than seven cases of e-commerce scams amounting to about S$1,000.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. He is believed to be involved in more than four cases of e-commerce scams amounting to at least S$196. He will be charged in court on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old man also arrested on Tuesday. He is believed to be involved in at least five cases of e-commerce scams amounting to more than S$500. He will be charged in court on Thursday.

Police are looking into another case after they received more than 90 reports from people alleging that a company called MedicalLex had failed to deliver the masks they had purchased online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The police take a serious view of those who take advantage of the current COVID-19 situation to perpetrate crimes," the Singapore Police Force said.

"All offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."

