Several gyms, yoga studios announce closures due to stricter COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: A number of gyms and yoga studios have announced outlet closures following the Government's announcement of stricter safe distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday (Mar 26), at least four fitness chains have announced the closure of their outlets across the country, including Fitness First, Virgin Active, Yoga Movement, as well as Pure Yoga and Pure Fitness.

The multi-ministry task force tackling COVID-19 announced on Tuesday that all gatherings outside of work and school should be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said gyms and yoga studios would not need to close unless they were found to breach the safe distancing measures.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Fitness First said it would close all its outlets beginning from the close of business hours on Thursday, with plans to resume operations on May 1. Membership will be frozen from Mar 27 to Apr 30, it added.

"This temporary closure is subject to review based on the health advisories issued by MOH," said the chain.

"Should there be an extension on the closure period, we will review this and make the necessary adjustments to best support our members during this time," it added.

Fitness First also announced the launch of its virtual group fitness classes, which will be accessible on their social media pages.

Virgin Active said on social media it would close all six clubs starting 10.30pm on Wednesday until Apr 30. The company is also freezing membership, with no membership fees charged "for as long as the clubs are closed".

Virgin Active also reminded members of online workouts available on its MyLocker digital platform.



Yoga Movement's six studios will be closed from Mar 27 to Apr 30, according to a post on its website.

"We feel it's best to let the world cleanse itself for a month," said the company, adding it will be "deep cleaning our studios" and giving them an overhaul during the period.

Yoga Movement is also offering a two-month extension on its class packs.

Pure Yoga and Pure Fitness have closed all their outlets for 14 days until Apr 9, adding they will "deep clean" these locations during the period. All cardholders will receive a 14-day membership suspension from Mar 27 to Apr 9, during which time they will not be charged.

Plans are also in the works for yoga and fitness livestreams on their social media pages.

Other gyms have said they would remain open, while adhering to the safe distancing measures.

Absolute Cycle said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it would reduce the number of spots available for each class, while introducing more classes.

Yoga studios like The Faculty and Yoga Lab have reduced the number of students per class to six and nine respectively.

