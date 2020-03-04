1 more COVID-19 patient discharged, 2 new cases reported including pre-school employee

SINGAPORE: One more patient has recovered from COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Mar 4), bringing the total number of discharged cases to 79.



Two new cases were confirmed, with one case working at a pre-school as a non-teaching staff member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To date, there have been 112 cases of the coronavirus in Singapore.



Of the 33 patients who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.



Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing, MOH said, adding that as of 12pm, it has identified 3,204 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of that number, 355 are currently quarantined, and 2,849 have completed their quarantine.

Advertisement

Advertisement









NEW CASES

CASE 111

Case 111 is a 43-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions but who was been in Malaysia from Feb 18 to 21.

He had reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 24 and had sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day and on Feb 28.

The man visited Sengkang General Hospital on Feb 27, before visiting the National University Hospital (NUH) on Mar 3, where he was subsequently confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Prior to his warding at NUH, the man had mostly stayed at his home at Compassvale Street.

CASE 112

Case 112 is a 62-year-old female Singapore Citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Wednesday morning and is warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The woman, who is linked to Case 94, is a non-teaching staff member at Creative O Preschoolers’ Bay (31 International Business Park).

UPDATES ON PREVIOUS CASES

CASE 110

MOH on Wednesday gave an update on Case 110, a 33-year-old Singaporean man who is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies.



The man had worked at Wizlearn and reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 22 before seeking treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic the next day, MOH said.

As he had been identified as a contact of Case 93, he was referred by MOH to NCID on Feb 27. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Tuesday morning.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. He stayed at Upper Boon Keng Road prior to his hospital admission.

STUDENT EXCHANGE PROGRAMMES SUSPENDED

The National University of Singapore and the Singapore Management University have suspended all student exchanges to Italy until further notice, in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy.



Air New Zealand on Tuesday confirmed that a passenger who travelled onboard a Singapore to Auckland flight tested positive for the virus. According to the New Zealand Herald, the woman was returning from a holiday in northern Italy via Singapore.



Singapore has announced that it will block entry and transit for new visitors who travelled to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong also warned of the need to be prepared for "new spikes" in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram