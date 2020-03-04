Singapore sends COVID-19 diagnostic tests, machines to Myanmar

SINGAPORE: Singapore has contributed diagnostic tests and machines to Myanmar to help in the detection of the novel coronavirus, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Mar 4).



A total of 3,000 diagnostics tests and two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines were sent in response to a request from the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports, said the ministry in a media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambassador to Myanmar Vanessa Chan handed over the supplies to director of Myanmar National Health Laboratory Dr Htay Htay Tin on Wednesday at Yangon International Airport.



While Myanmar has no reported cases of COVID-19, temporary factory closures and layoffs have already begun to hit low wage workers across Asia as quarantines and travel restrictions disrupt supply chains linked to China.

There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in China, where the virus originated.

Infections have appeared in 77 other countries and territories, with Ukraine among the latest to report its first case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's death toll was 2,943, with more than 125 fatalities elsewhere.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

