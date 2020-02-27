Raffles Institution, MOE Language Centre (Bishan) to suspend classes for a day after student tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Raffles Institution (RI) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) Language Centre in Bishan will close for one day on Friday (Feb 28) for thorough cleaning and disinfecting, after a 12-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19.

RI will suspend school for students from Year 1 to 6 to conduct a through cleaning and disinfecting of the school premises, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Thursday.

Similarly, the MOE Language Centre in Bishan where the student attended classes will also be suspended on Friday for cleaning, the ministry said.

Classes at RI and the language centre will resume on Monday.

The Year 1 Singaporean student is one of three confirmed COVID-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday. Singapore now has 96 cases.

He is linked to a family member - Case 94 - a 64-year-old woman with no travel history to China or South Korea's Daegu and Cheongdo.

He became unwell on Feb 21 and was diagnosed with the infection on Feb 27. He is currently warded in an isolation room at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

"It is good that the student was very considerate and did not go to school when he felt unwell," said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post.

Mr Ong said that RI principal Frederick Yeo has spoken to the student, who is "feeling well and in good spirits".

"We wish him and his family a speedy recovery," Mr Ong added.

STUDENT WENT TO RI ON FEB 21, LANGUAGE CENTRE ON FEB 20

The student was last at RI on Feb 21, and had attended a class at the Bishan language centre on Feb 20.

All students, teachers and staff who have been in recent contact with the student will be issued a 14-day Leave of Absence, said MOE.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Additionally, all co-curricular activities for Year 1 to 6 students in RI will be suspended for two weeks.

"These measures will provide another layer of protection for RI, in addition to the earlier precautionary measures that MOE had announced for the entire school system," said the ministry in a press release.

On Feb 4, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that schools and pre-schools in Singapore would suspend large gatherings as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, after the country's first local transmissions.

Singapore's schools also suspended mass assemblies, staggered recess times, cancelled camps and introduced visitor management.

"MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely," the ministry said.

"We also urge all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene. This includes washing their hands frequently with soap, wearing a surgical mask if they have a cough or runny nose to prevent infecting others, and seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered," it added.

