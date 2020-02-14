SCDF fixes notifications after some NSmen not told IPPT cancelled due to COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has fixed its notification system after some of its operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) were not informed that their individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Some SCDF NSmen who were issued reporting orders to take their IPPT at the National Service Training Institute (NSTI) were inadvertently left out of the mass SMS/email notifications to inform that their IPPT sessions had been cancelled,” it told CNA on Friday (Feb 14).

“This has since been rectified.”

On Wednesday morning, a number of NSmen had reported to NSTI on Jalan Bahar for their IPPT, only to find out that it had been cancelled.

In an SMS message subsequently sent to affected NSmen, SCDF offered “sincere apologies” for the late notification.

“If you reported for IPPT at NSTI on Feb 12, please contact us at this email to facilitate the attendance taking and you will be paid 1/2 of service pay,” the message read.

The SCDF has suspended all IPPT sessions, including IPPT Preparatory Training and Remedial Training sessions, for its NSmen until the end of February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SCDF said this will affect 6,400 of its NSmen, adding that IPPT sessions conducted during in-camp training will continue.

This follows the Ministry of Defence’s announcement on Thursday that it will do the same for Singapore Armed Forces NSmen.

SCDF told CNA it will continue to “closely monitor” the COVID-19 situation and inform affected NSmen of alternative arrangements to fulfil their IPPT requirements.