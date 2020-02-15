Singapore confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19; 1 more patient discharged

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new cases of COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update on Saturday (Feb 15).

Of these, three are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God church; one is linked to the cluster at Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the other case is linked to a previous case.

This brings the total number of novel coronavirus infections in Singapore to 72.

Case 68 is a 79-year-old female Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. She is a family member of Case 66.

Case 69 is a 26-year-old Bangladesh national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China. He is linked to the cluster at Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

Case 70 is a 27-year-old female Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. She is a family member of Case 66.

Case 71 is a 25-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. He is a contact of Case 66.

Case 72 is a 40-year-old male Chinese national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China. He is a non-medical contact of Case 59.

One more patient has also been discharged from hospital as of Saturday, said MOH.

The ministry added that to date, a total of 18 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 54 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



MOH added that investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases.

Cases 8 and 9, as well as Cases 31, 33 and 38, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore (146B Paya Lebar Road). This is a possible cluster involving five cases (Cases 8, 9, 31, 33 and 38).

Nine of the confirmed cases (Cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 34 and 40) are linked to the cluster associated with Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road).

It added that three of the confirmed cases (Cases 30, 36 and 39) are linked to the private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore from 20 to 22 January.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 42, 47, 52, 56 and 69) are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

Furthermore, sixteen of the confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70 and 71) are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.



Investigations on these clusters are ongoing, said MOH.



Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange last week, prompting additional precautionary measures.

The disease has killed more than 1,500 and infected more than 66,000, most of whom are in mainland China.

Chinese authorities said 1,716 medical workers have been infected during the outbreak, with six dying from the illness.

It has also spread to more than 25 countries, including Singapore, Japan and Thailand.



