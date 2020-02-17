1-year-old baby among 5 COVID-19 patients discharged, 4 new cases: MOH

SINGAPORE: Five more COVID-19 patients have been discharged after making a full recovery, including a one-year-old baby, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Feb 18).

This means 29 cases have now been discharged from hospital. The one-year-old baby is Singapore's 76th case. He was among the group evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9.

MOH also announced four new cases on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 81.

Three of the new cases are linked to the cluster at the Grace Assembly of God church, and one is linked to a previous case.

Four patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

ONE-YEAR-OLD DISCHARGED

The one-year-old baby was evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9 and was without symptoms when he boarded the plane. He was quarantined upon landing in Singapore.

He was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, before he was discharged on Tuesday.

The other patients discharged are cases 5, 8, 21 and 38.

Singapore Airlines will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May as the COVID-19 outbreak hits demand for services to and through Singapore.

On Monday, MOH announced a new Stay-Home Notice for Singapore residents and long-term pass holders with recent travel history to mainland China outside the Hubei province.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, such travellers will be required to stay home at all times during their 14-day leave period. This is stricter than the Leave of Absence measure, which allows them to leave their homes briefly, for example for meals or to buy household supplies.

Singapore on Feb 7 raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) to Orange, prompting additional precautionary measures.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1,800 and infected more than 72,000, mostly in mainland China. It has spread to more than 25 countries, including Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

