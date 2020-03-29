Singapore reports third death from COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A third patient has died in Singapore from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Sunday (Mar 29), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The patient, a 70 year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions, died at 12.12pm.

He was admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Feb 29, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 2.

He had been cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) since then, said MOH.

The patient developed serious complications and eventually died due to the infection after 27 days in the ICU. He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, the ministry added.

SGH has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH.



Singapore had previously reported two deaths - a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and 64-year-old Indonesian man - from complications due to COVID-19 on Mar 21.

On Saturday, 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 802.



At 11.59pm on Thursday, stricter regulations came into effect introducing jail terms and fines for individuals, event organisers and owners of premises who flout safe-distancing measures, as stipulated by the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce.

Under the new measures, gatherings outside of work or school have to be limited to 10 people, who must maintain 1m distance from each other.



On Saturday, authorities advised people to stay home and only head to a mall for essentials, such as food, adding that food and groceries can be purchased online.

