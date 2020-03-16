17 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore in largest single-day increase to date

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Mar 16), bringing the country's total to 243.

This is the largest single-day increase in novel coronavirus cases in Singapore to date and comes just one day after a daily increase of 14 was reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Eleven of these new COVID-19 infections are imported cases (Cases 227, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 238, 239, 240, 241 and 243), and had travel histories to several countries including France, Spain, eastern Europe, the Netherlands and the United States.

Four of the new infections are linked to previous cases (Case 236 is linked to Cases 142, 211 and 219; Case 242 is linked to Case 166; Case 235 is linked to Case 208; and Case 237 is linked to Case 225).

Two of the new cases are currently unlinked (Cases 228 and 234).



Four more patients have also been discharged from hospital, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement

To date, a total of 109 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 134 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Thirteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



The cluster linked to the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15 remains the largest cluster with 47 confirmed cases. Two of the cases from his cluster - Cases 142 and 144) are also linked to boulder+ Gym and Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah).

NEW CASES

CASE 227

Case 227 is an imported case involving a 53-year-old male Singapore Citizen who had been in France from Mar 7 to Mar 12. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National University Hospital (NUH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 11 while in France, and had presented at the emergency department of NUH on Mar 14. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 afternoon.

He is a staff of Lighthouse Evangelism Church (Tampines Street 82) but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms. He stays at Pasir Panjang Road.

CASE 228

Case 228 is a 67-year-old male Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 3, and had sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic and Bedok Polyclinic on Mar 3, Mar 11 and Mar 13. He presented at the emergency department of CGH on Mar 13. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he mostly stayed at his home at Sea Breeze Avenue except to seek medical treatment.



CASE 229

Case 229 is an imported case involving a 26-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who had been in Spain from Feb 14 to Mar 14. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NUH. She is a family member of Case 240.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 15, and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on the same day. She presented at NCID on Mar 15, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 afternoon. She stays at Kim Keat Road.



CASE 230

Case 230 is an imported case involving a 38-year-old female Singapore Citizen who had been in Eastern Europe from Mar 3 to Mar 14. She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 14, and presented at NCID on Mar 15. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 afternoon.

She is employed as an adjunct teaching staff at Republic Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic, but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms. She stays at Ewe Boon Road.



CASE 231

Case 231 is an imported case involving a 78-year-old male Australian national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in the United States from Feb 23 to Mar 14. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH). He is a family member of Case 232.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 4. He presented at the emergency department of SGH on Mar 14, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 afternoon. He stays in the Robertson Quay area.



CASE 232

Case 232 is an imported case involving a 65-year-old female Australian national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in the United States from Feb 23 to Mar 14. She is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH. She is a family member of Case 231.

She reported an onset of symptoms on Mar 2 while in the United States. She presented at the emergency department of SGH on Mar 14. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 15 afternoon. She stays in the Robertson Quay area.



CASE 233

Case 233 is an imported case involving a 61-year-old male British national who is a Singapore Long Term Pass holder, and had been in the United Kingdom from Mar 6 to Mar 14. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 234

Case 234 is an 86-year-old male Singapore Citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.



CASE 235

Case 235 is a 31-year-old female Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH. She is employed as a Medical Social Worker at SGH, and is linked to Case 208.



CASE 236

Case 236 is a 30-year-old female Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a family member of Case 219, and is linked to Case 142.



CASE 237

Case 237 is a 36-year-old female Indonesian national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 March, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 225.



CASE 238

Case 238 is an imported case involving a 83-year-old female Belgium national who arrived in Singapore on Mar 6. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 239

Case 239 is an imported case involving a 28-year-old male British national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in France from Mar 7 to Mar 14. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 240

Case 240 is an imported case involving a 27-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident, who had been in Spain from Mar 7 to Mar 14. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NUH. He is linked to Case 229.



CASE 241

Case 241 is an imported case involving a 28-year-old male British national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in France from Mar 7 to Mar 14. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 242

Case 242 is a 64-year-old female Singapore Citizen who had been in Malaysia on Mar 7 and Mar 8. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a contact of Case 166.



CASE 243

Case 243 is an imported case involving a 36-year-old male Singapore Citizen who had been in Germany from Feb 26 to Feb 29, Italy from Feb 29 to Mar 7 and Switzerland from Mar 7 to Mar 14. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



ADDITIONAL BORDER RESTRICTION MEASURES

MOH on Sunday announced additional border control measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. People who enter Singapore with recent travel history to ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice.

This will take effect from 11.59pm on Monday and applies to all travellers, including Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors. It will not apply to Singaporeans and Malaysians using sea and land crossings with Malaysia.



All Singaporeans have also been advised to defer all non-essential travel abroad.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday that some people have travelled to Singapore with the "specific purpose of seeking medical care".

"It is very hard for us to cope with this additional demand," the minister added.



"During this critical period, our healthcare resources are already stretched, and that’s why for both reasons – firstly, to manage the number of imported cases and also to deal with this demand for healthcare services, we have to be tighter with our border control measures."

He said the Government's priority during this time is to ensure that Singapore's healthcare resources are focused on helping Singaporeans.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

