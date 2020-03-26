52 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 2 new infections linked to PCF Sparkletots in Fengshan

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday (Mar 26), bringing the total number of cases to 683.

A total of 28 cases are imported, while 24 are local cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America, Middle East, ASEAN and other parts of Asia. All except two were returning residents and long-term pass holders, MOH added.

Eight cases had travelled to the United Kingdom while three other cases had been in the United States.



Ten cases are linked to clusters or previous cases while 14 cases are currently unlinked.



In its daily update, MOH said two of the new cases were linked to the cluster involving the PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan. This cluster is now linked to 20 cases, of which 15 are staff members at the pre-school while five other cases are family members of case 601.

MOH added that another case has been linked to Dover Court International School. This cluster is now linked to a total of four cases, all of whom are staff members at the school.



Twelve more cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital. To date, a total of 172 cases have fully recovered from the infection.

Of the 404 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Eighteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 87 other cases who are clinically well but tested positive for COVID-19 have been transferred to Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC for isolation and care. Two patients died last Saturday from complications due to COVID-19 infection.



According to MOH, Case 666 is a 32-year-old Singaporean woman who had not travelled to the affected countries or regions.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 24 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar 26. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

She is employed as an associate consultant at the National Skin Centre. Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work. Contact tracing is ongoing, MOH added.



RESILIENCE BUDGET

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced additional support measures for businesses and households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The Government is dipping into past reserves to fund an additional S$48 billion worth of measures that include cash handouts, tax rebates and support for businesses.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament that Singapore has increased the number of teams for contact tracing from three to 20 in order to prepare for an "expected surge" in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.



Minister Gan also said that while Singapore has sufficient capacity in its healthcare system to handle the COVID-19 outbreak, the country cannot be complacent and needs to preserve its buffer capacity.



