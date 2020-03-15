Singapore Airlines waives rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before Mar 15

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it will waive rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before Sunday (Mar 15), hours after the country expanded its travel restrictions to include travellers who have visited ASEAN countries, UK, Japan and Switzerland.

Customers booked on all SIA flights for travel up to May 31 this year can rebook their flights, as long as their new itinerary is completed by Mar 31, 2021.

“Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries and retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date, when they are able to firm up their travel plans,” SIA said.



Although rebooking fees will be waived, a fare difference may apply for the new itinerary, the airline added.



SIA said it will continue reviewing its waiver policy, and may extend the cut-off date of May 31 as it assesses the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on global air travel in the coming weeks.



Change fees will also be waived for all new SIA and SilkAir tickets issued from now to Mar 31.



SIA customers can contact the airline using its online form.



Those who booked their tickets directly through the airline can also contact their local Singapore Airlines reservations offices. Customers who booked their tickets through travel agencies should contact their agents for assistance.

“Due to the high volume of incoming requests, we seek our customers’ understanding that it may take longer than usual for our service agents to respond. Customers are encouraged to only contact us if their flight is departing in next 72 hours in order for our agents to focus on and assist those with urgent flight changes,” SIA said.

On Sunday, Singapore announced that people entering the country with recent travel history to ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice.

The restriction, which takes effect on Mar 16 at 11.59pm, applies to all travellers except for Singaporeans and Malaysians using sea and land crossings with Malaysia.

Singapore has already blocked entry or transit for visitors with travel history to Italy, France, Spain and Germany within the last 14 days, in addition to a ban on travellers who have recently visited mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or South Korea.



