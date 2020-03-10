Singapore reports 6 new COVID-19 cases; 3 linked to SAFRA Jurong cluster

SINGAPORE: Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Singapore on Tuesday (Mar 10), including three linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

The cluster, which involved a private dinner function held at the Joy Garden restaurant in SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15, now has a total of 39 cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two of the new cases are linked to a previous case, while one - a Singaporean who had been in France - is currently unlinked.

The latest infections bring Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 166.



To date, 93 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 73 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, MOH said. Twelve are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

NEW CASES

CASE 161

Case 161 is a 73-year-old Singaporean man who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). He is a family member of Case 107, and is linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 27. As he had been identified as a contact of Case 107, he was referred by MOH to NCID on Mar 1 and tested positive on Mar 9 afternoon.

He lives at Bishan Street 13.

CASE 162

Case 162 is a 28-year-old Singaporean man who had been in Indonesia from Feb 29 to Mar 2. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He is linked to Case 142, a 26-year-old Singaporean man who is a family member of two patients from the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 7. As he had been identified as a contact of Case 142, he was referred by MOH to NCID on Mar 9. Test results confirmed COVID-19 infection that afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited a shop at 26 Jalan Membina. He lives at Kim Tian Road.

CASE 163

Case 163 is a 27-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is also linked to Case 142.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 8. As she had been identified as a contact of Case 142, she was referred by MOH to NCID on Mar 9 and tested positive that afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited Funan Mall and PUB Recreation Club (48 Woodleigh Park). She lives at Redhill Road.



CASE 164

Case 164 is a 57-year-old woman who is a permanent resident. She has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 10 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She is a contact of Case 134, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.



CASE 165

Case 165 is a 30-year-old Singaporean man who had been in France from Feb 15 to Mar 7. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 10 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 166

Case 166 is a 55-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 10 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

She is a contact of Case 134, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.



UPDATES ON PREVIOUS CASES

MOH also gave updated on cases 154 to 160, which were all announced on Monday.

CASE 154

Case 154 is an imported case involving a 52-year-old British man who arrived in Singapore on Mar 6.

He had been in Switzerland from Feb 26 to Feb 28 and in the UK from Feb 29 to Mar 5. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 8 and presented at Raffles Hospital on the same day and was referred to NCID.

Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 9 morning. Prior to hospitalisation, he mostly stayed at his room at Raffles Hotel.



CASE 155

Case 155 is a 47-year-old Malaysian woman who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a contact of Case 128, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 4 and had sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day.

As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 128, she was referred by MOH to NCID on Mar 8. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection the next morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at home at Boon Lay Place.



CASE 156

Case 156 is a 50-year-old woman who is a Singapore permanent resident. She has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 7 and was taken to NCID by ambulance the next day.

Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 9 morning. Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at her home at Jurong West Street 74.



CASE 157

Case 157 is a 54-year-old woman who is a permanent resident, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a contact of Case 137, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 8.

As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 137, she was referred by MOH to NCID on March. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 9 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at her home at Jurong West Street 81.



CASE 158

Case 158 is a 53-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NTFGH. She is a family member of Case 159, and is linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5.

She went to NTFGH on Mar 8, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 9 morning. Prior to hospital admission, she had sought treatment at Farrer Park Hospital for an unrelated condition. She lives at Pending Road.

CASE 159

Case 159 is a 59-year-old Singaporean man who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at NTFGH. He is a family member of Case 158, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5.

He went to NTFGH on Mar 8, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection the next morning.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to Farrer Park Hospital with Case 158 for an unrelated matter. He lives at Pending Road.

CASE 160

Case 160 is a five-year-old Singaporean boy who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH). He is a family member of Case 145, and is linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 7. As he had been identified as a contact of Case 145, he was referred by MOH to KKH on Mar 8. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Mar 9 morning.

The boy, who lives on Teck Whye Lane, is a student at The Orange Tree Preschool @ Choa Chu Kang but had not gone to his preschool since onset of symptoms.



MOST COVID-19 CASES DUE TO "SOCIALLY IRRESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOUR"



Health Minister Gan Kim Yong earlier on Tuesday said that many locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore "were the result of the socially irresponsible actions of a few individuals" who continued to attend events and activities despite being unwell.



About 35 out of the 160 confirmed cases in Singapore so far did not minimise social contact although they had already developed fever or respiratory symptoms, or had not consulted a doctor early when unwell.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) continued to work or carried on with their daily routine despite being sick, said Mr Gan.

The People’s Association also announced that it will suspend courses, organised activities and interest group activities in community clubs and residents’ committee centres that seniors regularly participate in.

This will involve about 2,600 classes and 11,000 interest group activities, with about 290,000 non-unique participants.

All senior-centric activities conducted by government agencies will also be suspended for 14 days from Mar 11 to Mar 24.



These include activities held at community clubs, residents' committees, senior activity centres, active aging hubs, CREST centres, the Health Promotion Board and ActiveSG sport centres.



COSTA FORTUNA CRUISE SHIP DOCKS IN SINGAPORE

A cruise liner that was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand due to COVID-19 concerns docked in Singapore on Tuesday morning.

The Costa Fortuna berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of a scheduled call, after the ship was barred from stopping in Penang and Phuket.

According to MOH, the Singapore Tourism Board and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the ship declared that none of its passengers and crew on board were "febrile or have exhibited other symptoms of respiratory illness".

Upon disembarkation, passengers and crew were also further subjected to thermal and visual screenings by MOH-licensed healthcare providers, said the authorities in a joint statement.



Passengers were then bussed directly to the airport for their onward flights or to their hotels. Almost all foreign passengers were said to depart Singapore within the next two days.

