5 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Singapore, 1 new confirmed case: MOH

SINGAPORE: Five more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Cases 58, 62, and 81, who are part of the Grace Assembly of God church cluster, were among those discharged, said MOH in a press release. The other two patients are cases 77 and 91.



This brings the total number of fully recovered cases to 58. Of the 33 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



Case 91 was announced at a press conference earlier on Tuesday as the latest confirmed case, and provided a link between two church clusters.

The 58-year-old Singaporean woman has no recent travel history to China, MOH said in the release.

She is married to case 83, who is linked to the Life Church and Missions. Two Chinese nationals (cases 8 and 9) had attended the Life Church and Missions on Jan 19 and had come in contact with the married couple.

The couple then attended a Chinese New Year gathering on Jan 25 with case 66, who works at the Grace Assembly of God church.



"This meant that cases 83 and 91 likely got infected from cases 8 and 9, and went on to pass the infection to case 66 at the Chinese New Year gathering on Jan 25. Case 66 subsequently passed the infection to his colleagues at Grace Assembly of God,” MOH said.



The health ministry determined that case 66 was the primary case of the Grace Assembly of God church cluster.



In view of the rapidly developing situation in South Korea, Singapore will also bar visitors from South Korea’s Cheongdo county and Daegu city with effect from Wednesday at 11.59pm, authorities announced at a press conference earlier.



South Korea has reported 977 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.



