Novel coronavirus in Singapore: What we know about the patients who have fully recovered

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to six as of Monday morning (Feb 10).

Case 22 was the first Singaporean to fully recover from the coronavirus, while the other five cases were Chinese nationals who had travelled to Singapore from Wuhan.

On Sunday, the health authorities confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Singapore to 43. The Health Ministry has also named three clusters of locally transmitted coronavirus cases.

The ministry on Friday raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange, after several cases of coronavirus without travel history to mainland China or links to previous cases.

Here is what we know about the discharged cases:

CASE 7

Who: The first person discharged from hospital in Singapore is a 35-year-old man from Wuhan.

Details: The man arrived in Singapore on Jan 23 and visited Raffles Hospital after developing symptoms a day later. He was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), testing positive for the coronavirus on Jan 27.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that he had been discharged from the NCID on Feb 4, after he "comprehensively tested negative" for the virus.

The ministry’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Feb 4 that “all his symptoms had fully resolved and he’s had consecutive tests over three days where the tests were all negative”.

“We are quite confident that, in fact, he has no longer got any infection there.”

CASE 2

Who: A 53-year-old woman from Wuhan was the second patient to be discharged.

Details: The woman, who only wanted to be known as Ms Jiang, arrived in Singapore with her daughter on a Scoot flight at 5.30am on Jan 21.

While she reported being asymptomatic on during her flight, she developed a fever, cough and chills in the afternoon of her arrival.

She went to Raffles Hospital the next day, and was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s emergency department and isolated. She was subsequently warded in an isolation room in the NCID and was discharged on Feb 7.

Her daughter tested negative for the virus.

Before being warded, Ms Jiang had stayed at J8 Hotel and visited Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay. She also used public transport, although the Health Ministry said that the risk of transient contact is “low”.

CASE 10

Who: A 56-year-old Chinese man.

Details: The man arrived in Singapore on Jan 20. He was asymptomatic on his flight, but developed symptoms on Jan 21.

He was admitted to the NCID on Jan 28 after a health screening station at Marina South Pier identified him as a suspect case. He tested positive for the virus the next day.

He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday along with three others, said MOH.

CASE 13

Who: A 73-year-old woman from Wuhan.

Details: The woman arrived with her family on Jan 21 and tested positive for the virus at 2pm on Jan 30. She was later placed in an isolation room in the NCID and was one of the four discharged on Sunday.

She was a close contact of Ms Jiang.

CASE 22

Who: Case 22 was a Singaporean man evacuated from Wuhan.

Details: The case was among 92 people evacuated from the city on Jan 30. While he did not show symptoms on the flight, he was put under quarantine and tested positive for the virus on Feb 3. He was later placed in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 22 was also discharged on Sunday.

CASE 26

Who: The 42-year-old Chinese national is the daughter of case 13.

Details: She arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 21 with her mother. Both of them were taken to NCID on Jan 28 after developing symptoms. The 42-year-old tested positive for the virus on Feb 4 and was discharged on Sunday.



