4 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Singapore, 2 new confirmed cases: MOH

SINGAPORE: Four more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital, while two new cases have been confirmed, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a daily update on Wednesday (Feb 26).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 93.

Among those discharged from hospital on Wednesday was an SAF regular serviceman who works at Tengah Air Base (case 73) and had attended the Tanglin branch of Grace Assembly of God church.

An anaesthesiologist who works at a private hospital (case 59) has also made a full recovery and been discharged.

The other two patients who were discharged on Wednesday were a Bangladeshi worker who is linked to the cluster at the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site (case 56) and a man who works at the Grace Assembly of God church (case 49).

A total of 62 cases have fully recovered from the infection, said MOH in a press release on Wednesday.

Of the 31 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

TWO NEW CASES

MOH also reported two new cases on Wednesday.

"Contact tracing is underway for these cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China," the health ministry said.

Cases 92 and 93 are a 47 year-old Singaporean man and a 38-year-old Singaporean man, respectively.

Both have no travel history to China and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

Case 92 is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital, while case 93 is warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

As of Wednesday noon, MOH has identified 2,848 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 259 are currently quarantined, and 2,589 have completed their quarantine.

Singapore has implemented various measures, which include border restrictions, contact tracing and quarantine policies, to contain the spread of the coronavirus since the first case was detected in late January.

The health ministry on Wednesday said two Chinese nationals will be charged for giving false information and obstructing the conduct of contact tracing by the authorities.

On the same day, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said a man has lost his permanent residency and will be barred from re-entering Singapore for breaching a Stay-Home Notice.

The outbreak has also affected the economy, with companies including state investor Temasek and property developer CapitaLand freezing staff pay, while Singapore Airlines has implemented a hiring freeze.

Construction firms too are starting to feel the strain from labour shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

A S$4 billion package to help workers and companies weather near-term economic uncertainties were among measures proposed in this year's Budget.

