5 Singaporeans on quarantined cruise ship off Japan

SINGAPORE: Five Singaporeans are on the cruise ship that is currently quarantined in Yokohama, Japan.

In response to a query from CNA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Feb 7) that it is aware of the Singaporeans on board the vessel, and that the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo is in contact with them “to provide the necessary consular assistance”.

MFA added that the Singaporeans have reported to be physically well.

The cruise ship, Diamond Princess, and the roughly 3,700 people on board have been under a two-week quarantine since arriving back at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Monday after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

Japanese authorities on Friday have so far tested 273 people, of which 61 people have tested positive for the virus.

The newly diagnosed include 21 Japanese, as well as Americans, Canadians, Australians, an Argentine and a Briton.

The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 636 on Friday, with the government saying total infections had climbed past 30,000.

The coronavirus is believed to have started in Wuhan in China's Hubei province but has since spread to more than 20 countries around the world.

