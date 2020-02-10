Taxi, private-hire drivers to get 300,000 masks for passengers amid coronavirus fears

SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire drivers in Singapore are set to be issued with 300,000 masks that they can offer to passengers who are unwell, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), as the country ramps up its defence against the global coronavirus outbreak.

From Tuesday (Feb 11), 300,000 surgical masks will be distributed to the drivers via their taxi and ride-hailing companies in packs of four, said LTA in a press release.

These masks are intended for drivers to offer to passengers who are unwell, but do not have a mask and need a ride to seek medical attention.

"Passengers should also play their part. In particular, passengers who are unwell are reminded to be socially responsible and don a mask, before their taxi or private-hire car ride," said LTA.

As part of precautionary measures, drivers have also been asked to take their temperatures twice a day.

From Tuesday, eight temperature screening stations will be set up at the premises of the seven taxi companies here.

Taxi drivers whose temperatures fall within the acceptable range will receive a sticker for the day, to indicate that they are well.

Private-hire drivers will be required to take their own temperatures and submit their readings via the app.

The LTA, together with the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicle Association (NPHVA), will also progressively increase the number of temperature screening stations in Singapore for all drivers, said LTA.

These measures come after a taxi driver and a private-hire car driver were among seven new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus announced on Saturday.

Neither had any known links to other cases.

The LTA said then that it was working with operators to ramp up cleaning and hygiene measures.

It also advised drivers to wind down their windows after trips to ventilate their vehicles, as well as clean and disinfect their cars more regularly.

Earlier this month, a care package was announced for both taxi and private-hire drivers who are quarantined due to the virus.

These drivers are eligible for a S$100 per day allowance from the Government during the time they are quarantined.

All taxi operators, as well as private-hire firms Gojek, Grab and Ryde, have said they will waive vehicle rental fees for quarantined drivers.

All taxi operators, as well as Gojek, Grab, Ryde and Tada, have also committed to a one-off allowance of at least S$100 for quarantined drivers.

Meanwhile, drivers who are members of either the NTA or the NPHVA are also eligible for a one-off allowance of S$200.

