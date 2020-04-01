Unity Pharmacy at NEX shopping mall to temporarily close after employee contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Unity Pharmacy outlet at NEX shopping mall in Serangoon will be temporarily closed for deep cleaning after a part-time staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.



All employees who were in close contact with the part-time staff member have also been put on a leave of absence, the pharmacy said in a media advisory on Wednesday (Apr 1).



Unity said the affected staff member, who worked as a retail assistant, was last at work on Mar 30. The employee then visited the doctor on Mar 31 for a fever and has since been on medical leave.



On Wednesday evening, the employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since been hospitalised.



Unity said it is extending all the necessary assistance to the affected staff members and the employee’s family during this time.

The affected Unity outlet will be closed for two days for deep cleaning procedures in line with the National Environment Agency’s guidelines and will re-open on Apr 3.



“Unity is monitoring the situation closely and is working with authorities to assist them with contact tracing and ensure all stores are safe for customers and staff,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, NTUC FairPrice said its outlet at Bedok Mall will be closed for three days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has been quarantined and is being monitored by medical personnel. The employee, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, last went to work on Mar 25.

