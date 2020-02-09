What we know about the 3 local transmission clusters of coronavirus

SINGAPORE: The authorities have named three clusters of locally transmitted coronavirus cases in Singapore, including a possible cluster associated with The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The other two clusters are linked to health products shop Yong Thai Hang in Cavan Road and a private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore respectively.

Together, the clusters involve at least 17 people including three families.



Investigations on these clusters are ongoing, according to a daily update from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Feb 8) night, which also said that the total number of people infected here has grown to 40.

Authorities on Friday raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange, following several confirmed cases without any links to previous cases or travel history to China.

In its latest update, MOH also said that contact tracing is underway for the four locally transmitted cases unrelated to the clusters.

Here’s what we know about the clusters so far:



CLUSTER 1

WHERE: The Life Church and Missions Singapore at 146B Paya Lebar Road

WHO: 5 people, comprising a married couple from Wuhan (cases 8 and 9) and three Singaporeans (cases 31, 33 and 38) who had visited the church

DETAILS: MOH announced on Feb 8 that cases 8, 9 and 33 had links to the church, following further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

They include the married couple – both 56-year-old Chinese nationals from Wuhan – who arrived in Singapore together on Jan 19.

They did not show symptoms during their flight to Singapore. They only developed symptoms on Jan 24 and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) three days later. They tested positive on Jan 28 and 29 and remain warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Before that, the couple had stayed with their family at their home at Lorong Lew Lian in Upper Serangoon.



The third is a 39-year-old Singaporean woman who did not have recent travel history to China, but had been in Malaysia Jan 22 to 29.



She developed symptoms on Jan 30 and went to the emergency department at the Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) on Feb 2 and was admitted. Test results confirmed the infection on Feb 6. She is currently warded in isolation at SKH.

The other two Singaporeans – cases 31 and 38 – also have no recent travel history to China. But prior to hospital admission, both had been to The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The former is a 53 year-old Singaporean man who reported symptoms on Jan 23 and visited a general practitioner (GP) on the same day. He then visited another clinic on Jan 28 and was admitted to the Changi General Hospital on Feb 1.

Before that, the man, who stays at Tampines Street 24, had been to Malaysia on Jan 6, 11 and 17, as well as visited family and friends during Chinese New Year. He was confirmed positive for the virus on Feb 6.

The 38th confirmed case is a 52-year-old Singaporean woman who reported symptoms on Feb 3 and visited the Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic the next day. She was admitted to NCID on Feb 7 and tested positive for the infection a day later.

Apart from the church, she had also visited Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown and Plaza Singapura and had travelled by public transport.

View of Yong Thai Hang at 24 Cavan Road. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

CLUSTER 2

WHERE: Yong Thai Hang at 24 Cavan Road, where a tour group from Guangxi, China, had visited last month. Two travellers in the Chinese tour group have tested positive for the virus, MOH said on Feb 5 citing confirmation from Chinese health authorities.

WHO: Nine people including a family of three (cases 19, 27 and 28) and their foreign domestic helper (case 21). Three others (cases 20, 34 and 40) are employees of the shop, while the remaining two (cases 24 and 25) are a tour guide and her husband. All nine did not recently travel to China.

DETAILS: This was the first local transmission cluster announced by authorities on Feb 4 after some of the infected people had “prolonged interactions” with the travellers from China.

One of them, case 19, is a 28-year-old female Singapore resident who works as a salesperson at Yong Thai Hang and reported having a sore throat and fever on Jan 29. She sought treatment at a GP clinic on the same day.

The next day, she went to TTSH’s emergency department and was discharged after a chest X-ray came back negative for pneumonia. She did not leave her home at Jalan Bukit Merah from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

On Feb 3, she was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the same day. She is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.



A graphic shows the clusters of locally transmitted cases in Singapore as of Feb 8, 2020.

Her husband and son – cases 27 and 28 – were announced to have come down with the novel coronavirus on Feb 5.



The former, a 45-year-old Singaporean, had developed symptoms on Feb 1. He visited a GP the next day and was subsequently isolated at the NCID on Feb 4. He remains warded at the NCID.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at his home at Jalan Bukit Merah and worked as a private hire driver. He also visited Tiong Bahru Plaza, Tiong Bahru Market and Beo Crescent Market and Food Centre.

The couple’s six-month-old baby boy is now in an isolation room at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Prior to hospital admission, he was not in any infant care facility and was cared for at home, MOH said.

The family’s foreign domestic helper was the 21st confirmed case.

The 44-year-old Indonesian woman reported onset of symptoms on Feb 2 and did not leave her place of residence at Jalan Bukit Merah. She was admitted to SGH on Feb 3 and tested positive the next day.

Three employees at the shop have also come down with the virus and are currently warded in isolation rooms at the NCID.



One, case 20, is a 48-year-old female Singapore resident who reported symptoms on Jan 25 and was tested positive on Feb 4. She had gone to NCID on Feb 3 and was immediately isolated “given that she is a colleague of Case 19”, according to MOH’s media release on Feb 4.



The other two – cases 34 and 40 – are a 40-year-old Singaporean woman and a 36-year-old Singaporean man. Both employees had been identified as close contacts of cases 19 and 20, and were placed under home quarantine on Feb 4.

The former, who stays at Sin Ming Road, had reported symptoms on Jan 27 and visited two GP clinics on Jan 27 and Feb 1. She was admitted to NCID two days after being placed under home quarantine, and tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 7.

The man, who stays at Bedok North Street, developed symptoms on Jan 30 and visited a GP on the same day. He was admitted to NCID on Feb 7 and confirmed as an infected case on Feb 8.

A 32-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a tour guide and has brought groups of tourists to Yong Thai Hang, was the 24th confirmed case.

She had gone to NCID on Feb 3 with no symptoms – although she subsequently informed NCID on Feb 4 night that she had developed a fever on Jan 30, according to MOH – and was confirmed positive on Feb 4 at about 2pm.

Prior to admission to NCID, the tour guide stayed at her home at Buangkok Green and worked at Jalan Besar. She had visited Hougang Polyclinic on Jan 30 and went to a supermarket near her home.



Her husband also tested positive on Feb 4.



The 40-year-old Singaporean had developed a fever on Jan 24. He visited the same polyclinic as his wife on Jan 30 and self-presented at NCID four days later where he was immediately isolated. Prior to being admitted, the man had stayed at home. He worked at Diamond Industries Jewellery Company at Harbour Drive, which the tour group from China had visited as well.

Both are currently warded in isolation rooms at NCID.

Cars at the Grand Hyatt Singapore lobby. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

CLUSTER 3



WHERE: A private business meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22, which had included participants from China, including Hubei province. Confirmed cases from Malaysia, South Korea and Britain have also been linked to this meeting.

WHO: Three people – a 27-year-old Singaporean man (case 30), 38 year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident (case 36) and a 51 year-old Singaporean man (case 39) – who are currently warded in isolation rooms at NCID. All three do not have recent travel history to China, but two of them were in Malaysia between Jan 23 and Feb 2.

DETAILS: The first Singaporean case with links to the meeting at the Grand Hyatt is a 27-year-old who reported onset of fever on Jan 21. He visited a GP a week later and sought treatment at another GP clinic on Feb 3.

He was admitted to NCID on Feb 6 and confirmed as infected with the virus the same day, making him the country’s 30th confirmed case.

Before being admitted, the man, who stays at Shunfu Road, had been to Far East Square and Junction 8.



The 38 year-old woman – case 36 – reported symptoms on Jan 24 and visited a GP on Feb 1. She was isolated and admitted to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Feb 4 and was confirmed as infected three days later.



Apart from attending the business meeting at Grand Hyatt, the woman, who stays at Bukit Batok Street 31, had also visited a family member at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital prior to hospital admission.

The third Singaporean individual with links to this cluster is a 51 year-old Singaporean man who reported symptoms on Jan 29. He visited two GP clinics on Feb 3 and 5, respectively, before being admitted to NCID on Feb 6.

Subsequent tests confirmed the man, who stays at Jurong West Central, as being down with the virus on Feb 8.

