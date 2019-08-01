Former site manager fined S$30,000 for corruption

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old former site manager has been fined S$30,000 for corruption, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Thursday (Aug 1).

Indian national Kolanji Govindan, then an employee of Singapore Piling and Civil Engineering (SPCE), was also ordered to pay a penalty of S$20,000.

In 2014, SPCE had engaged another company, MS Brothers Scaffolding and Engineering, for scaffolding support works.



Investigations revealed that the operations manager of MS Brothers, Murugesan Moorthy, had bribed Kolanji to recommend his company for the task.



Kolanji accepted the money, knowing that it was in exchange for his recommendation, said CPIB in the release.

During the period between July and November 2014, Murugesan gave Kolanji a total of S$20,000 on six occasions.

Kolanji was charged on May 30 with six counts of corruptly accepting gratification from Murugesan "as an inducement for advancing the business interests of MS Brothers with SPCE", said CPIB.



Murugesan, who was charged earlier, was sentenced to 14 weeks' jail with effect from May 16.



"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. It is a serious offence to give or accept bribes from another individual or entity."



Those who are found guilty of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000 and/or jailed up to five years.