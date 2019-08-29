Woman arrested for suspected unauthorised credit card transactions

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (Aug 29) on suspicion of using a lost credit card belonging to another person to purchase cosmetic products.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that a man had reported on Mar 1 that S$700 worth of unauthorised transactions were made on a credit card he had lost.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the woman through follow-up investigations, and arrested her along Toa Payoh Lorong 3 on Thursday.

"Cosmetics purchased using the victim’s credit card, as well as receipts of these unauthorised transactions, were seized as case exhibits," said SPF.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday for cheating, SPF added.

If found guilty, she may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

