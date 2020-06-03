Chairman, members of Council of Presidential Advisers sworn in

SINGAPORE: The President’s Office on Wednesday (Jun 3) announced the appointment and swearing in of the chairman and several members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).

They include Ms Chua Sock Koong, who is replacing Mr Stephen Lee Ching Yen as a council member, and Mr Gan Seow Kee, who has been appointed as an alternate member of the council.

The first woman to be appointed to the CPA, Ms Chua joined the council as an alternate member last year.

The Singtel CEO will now replace Mr Stephen Lee Ching Yen as a member of the council, said the President’s Office. Her appointment will run until Jun 1, 2026.

Mr Lee’s term on the council expired on Jun 1 this year, after 12 years of service.



Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Gan Seow Kee has been appointed as an alternate member of the council.

The appointment of Mr Gan, who is also president and director of ExxonMobil China Petroleum and Petrochemical Company, will run until Jun 1, 2024.

Singapore Management University (SMU) Pro-Chancellor Eddie Teo and SMU Chancellor and Singapore-Suzhou Township Development chair Lim Chee Onn will continue on in the council, with their appointments running until Jun 1, 2026.

Mr Teo, the former chairman of the Public Service Commission and Presidential Council for Religious Harmony, will continue as chairman of the council until Jun 1, 2026. He joined the CPA as a member in August 2018 and took over as chairman last January, following the retirement of Mr J Y Pillay.

All the appointments announced on Wednesday took effect on Jun 2.

The other council members are Mr S Dhanabalan, Mr Po’ad Bin Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar, Mr Goh Joon Seng, Mr Chua Thian Poh, Mr Bahren Shaari and alternate member Mrs Mildred Tan-Sim Beng Mei.

The CPA was established to advise the President in exercising custodial and discretionary powers in safeguarding the Government’s past reserves and the integrity of the public service. It also advises the President on the appointments of key personnel in public service.

The President is obligated to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment-related matters.

The council consists of eight members and two alternate members, and each member’s appointment expires every sixth year. Three members are appointed by the President at her discretion; three are the Prime Minister's nominees; one is the Chief Justice's nominee; and one is the nominee of the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

One alternate member is appointed by the President at her discretion while the other is appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Membership to the CPA is drawn into three divisions. Each division has one member appointed by the President at her discretion and one member appointed on the Prime Minister’s advice. In addition, the first division has a member appointed on the Chief Justice’s advice and the second division has a member appointed on the chairman of the Public Service Commission’s advice.

These divisions are staggered so that every two years, all seats in every division will expire at the same time. A member who takes over a prematurely vacated seat is subject to the expiry date of the member he replaces, to preserve this staggering. Alternate members are appointed on a four-year term.