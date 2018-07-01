Counter-terrorism exercise held at Pulau Ubin

SINGAPORE: The sound of gunshots broke the tranquility of Pulau Ubin on Sunday (Jul 1) morning.

The island was the latest scene of a counter-terror exercise, involving police and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers and civilian volunteers.

Advertisement

They simulated a terror attack to see how people responded. It was all part of the Home team's efforts to enhance the safety and security of residents as well as visitors to Pulau Ubin.



Officers from the Police Coast Guard were responding to a simulated gunmen attack on Pulau Ubin.

"We hope to be able to build a community of prepared citizens who can react quickly and instinctively when the need arises," said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, who was the guest-of-honour at the event.

"This terror threat is growing ... over the past year. The Home team is doing its utmost to protect Singapore from the terrorist threat, but government's efforts alone is not enough. We need all of us ... to come together to play this very important role to keep Singapore secure."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Maliki also officially opened the revamped Pulau Ubin Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP) on Sunday.



First set up in the 1950s to maintain law and order on the island, it was refurbished in the 1990s.

The NPP has since been renovated to enhance operational efficiency in serving the Pulau Ubin community, said the police.