Two arrested for selling counterfeit bags and other goods online

SINGAPORE: Two women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods on a social media platform.

The suspects, aged 33 and 38, were arrested after the police conducted a raid around Ang Mo Kio Street 64 on Wednesday (Jul 15).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"During the operation, more than 3,000 pieces of trademark-infringing goods comprising handbags, apparel, watches and accessories with an estimated street value of more than S$72,000 were seized," the police said in a news release on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations showed that one of the women had allegedly obtained the counterfeit goods from overseas, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and the police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers," said the authorities.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks face a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

