Counterfeit goods worth S$13,000 seized, woman arrested

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman suspected of importing counterfeit goods for trade has been arrested, police and Singapore Customs said in a news release on Friday (Dec 21).



The arrest resulted from a joint operation that spanned 12 hours on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Police and Singapore Customs officers raided a logistics company located at Changi South Avenue and a residence in Ang Mo Kio.

More than 400 pieces of counterfeit items with an estimated street value of more than S$13,000, were seized.

They comprised perfume and cosmetics sets, sunglasses, handbags, bags, purses, wallets and pouches, authorities said.

The seized goods are estimated to be worth more than S$13,000 in street value. (Photo: SPF)

Advertisement

Advertisement

​​​​​​​

"The authorities take a serious view on intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for Singapore’s IPR laws," the news release added.



Those found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing fake goods for sale may be fine up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.