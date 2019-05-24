3 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods in City Plaza

SINGAPORE: Three women, aged between 26 and 47, were arrested on Wednesday (May 22) for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods and clothing.

The police said in a news release that the women were arrested during simultaneous raids on two retail outlets at City Plaza along Geylang Road.

In total, 370 pieces of trademark-infringing items with an estimated street value of about S$28,000 were seized. The confiscated items included footwear, clothing, bags, pouches, belts and scarves.

Belts and clothing were also confiscated. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

“Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and the police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate business and consumers," said police.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with false trademarks face a fine of up to S$100,000 and/or up to five years in jail.

