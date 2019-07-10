6 arrested over sale of counterfeit goods at Far East Plaza

SINGAPORE: Four women and two men were arrested over the sale of counterfeit luxury goods and apparel during raids at Far East Plaza, police said on Tuesday (Jul 9).

The suspects, aged between 26 and 54, were arrested on Sunday when officers from the Criminal Investigation Department raided seven retail outlets, police said in a news release.

More than 500 items with an estimated value of about S$80,000 were seized, police said. The trademark-infringing goods include footwear, watches, bags and caps.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Counterfeit items seized from Far East Plaza shops. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Those found guilty of selling or distributing items with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

“The police take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements," police said.

"Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and the police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers."