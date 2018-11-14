Man convicted for using fake S$50 notes to pay for mobile phone

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man has been convicted for using counterfeit S$50 notes to pay for a mobile phone, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Nov 14).



Denzel Raphael Haran had in October 2017 given four pieces of counterfeit S$50 notes to a woman for a Samsung Note 5 mobile phone, court documents showed.

Advertisement

The victim had put the phone up for sale on online marketplace Carousell, said the police. She made a police report on Oct 18, 2017.

Denzel was arrested in November that year.

He was sentenced on Monday to reformative training for a minimum of six months, after being found guilty of one charge of using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency notes.



The police also arrested his accomplice Mohan Raj Prem, 25, who was sentenced to four years and two weeks' jail, as well as six strokes of cane. He was convicted of one charge of forging or counterfeiting currency notes and one charge of abetment by conspiracy in using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency notes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He also faced multiple charges for other offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Road Traffic Act, Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offences Weapons Act and the Penal Code, said the police.

"Members of the public are reminded to be vigilant and to examine any money you may receive by checking for common security features," said the police. Information on the security features can be found on the Monetary Authority of Singapore website.

