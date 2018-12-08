Couple arrested for stealing gold bar from Bugis Junction shop

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman, aged 36 and 39, were arrested on Saturday (Dec 8) for allegedly stealing a gold bar from a store in Bugis Junction.



The police said they were alerted to the theft from a shop at 200 Victoria Street at about 12am on Friday.



Following investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, police officers identified the suspects and arrested them the following day.



The stolen gold bar was recovered and seized.



The couple will be charged with theft in dwelling with common intention. If found guilty, they may be jailed up to seven years and fined.

