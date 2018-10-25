Couple arrested over S$37,000 worth of fraudulent online purchases

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested for their suspected involvement in fraudulent online purchases.

Their purchases amounted to more than S$37,000, and were made using compromised debit and credit card details, the police said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 25).

The police said they were alerted last Thursday to a fraudulent online purchase. They traced the two suspects to a residential unit at Bukit Batok Street 11 and arrested both on Monday.

Mobile phones, a desktop computer, an assortment of branded cosmetics, handbags, apparels and several boxes of electronic and electrical items were seized.



If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing.



