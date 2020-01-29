Teenager pleads guilty to sexually assaulting four-year-old stepsister in toilet

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy admitted in court on Wednesday (Jan 29) to sexually assaulting his stepsister, then aged four to five years old, when the girl caught him masturbating in the toilet.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to gag orders protecting the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault by penetration of a minor.

The boy was 14 at the time of the offence, which took place between June and September in 2017.

The court heard that the boy was home with three other people on the day of the offence, when he went to the kitchen toilet and sat on the toilet bowl.

He left the door slightly open and watched pornography on his phone, and began masturbating.

About five minutes after this, his stepsister opened the door and saw the accused masturbating.

He reached for her hand while still sitting on the toilet bowl and coaxed the girl to enter the toilet, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh.

The girl refused at first, but the accused grabbed her hand and pulled her to him.

He then sexually assaulted her while telling her he would give her chocolate as a reward.

The girl ran out of the toilet when her stepbrother stopped and let her go.

The offences came to light about two years later, when the girl was referred to a Family Services Centre.

She revealed that her stepbrother had sexually assaulted her a few years ago, during a counselling session.

A child protection officer with the Ministry of Social and Family Development made a police report in March 2019.

The prosecutor on Wednesday said he was not objecting to have both probation and reformative training suitability reports called.

However, he said he would reserve his position on sentencing until the reports were tendered.

The unrepresented teenager said: "I'm sorry for what I've done. For the charge I'm getting now. I intend to continue studying and have a brighter future."

He added that he intends to try and "be a better person", and regrets "the things I have done in the past".

He added that he "will not do it again" and pleaded for leniency.

District Judge Seah Chi-Ling asked for both probation and reformative training suitability reports.

The teen was remanded and will return to court for sentencing on Feb 5.

The penalty for sexual assault by penetration of a minor is a jail term of between eight and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.