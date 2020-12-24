Man charged with murder of Felicia Teo remanded further as investigators gather more evidence 

SINGAPORE: Investigators are in the process of recovering more evidence into the alleged murder of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling, the state court heard on Thursday (Dec 24).



Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee was charged last Thursday with the murder of 19-year-old Ms Teo, 13 years after she was reported missing by her mother.



Ahmad Danial, who appeared in court via video-link in a red shirt, black-rimmed glasses and with long hair, will be remanded for one more week as the prosecution looks for more evidence into the alleged murder.



The case has been adjourned to the morning of Dec 31.



The 35-year-old is represented by Mr Shashi Nathan, Ms Laura Yeo and Ms Tania Chin from Withers Khattarwong.



Mr Nathan told the court they plan to meet Ahmad Danial once investigations are completed.



Ahmad Danial is accused of committing murder by causing the death of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling between 1.39am and 7.20am in a flat on the 10th floor of Block 19, Marine Terrace, on Jun 30, 2007.

He allegedly murdered Ms Teo with suspected accomplice Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, now 32, who is currently not in Singapore. The police are trying to locate him.



Ms Teo, who would have been 32 this year, was reported missing on Jul 3, 2007 by her mother.



As there were no facts at the time to link the two men to Ms Teo’s disappearance, it was classified as a missing person case and a police gazette was issued to find her, the police said previously.



However, unsolved missing person reports are regularly reviewed for further leads, they added.

The reviews uncovered no new leads until the case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department after the latest review in July this year as part of police processes for long-standing unsolved missing person cases.



Fresh leads were found when investigators traced the belongings believed to be in Ms Teo’s possession when she was reported missing. Police linked one of her belongings to Ahmad Danial.



The penalty for murder is death.