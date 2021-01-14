Courts to open new flagship store at The Heeren by Q1 2022

SINGAPORE: Courts will open a new flagship store at The Heeren by the first quarter of 2022, taking over the space to be vacated by department store Robinsons.

The store is set to be Courts' largest retail space in Singapore, spanning six floors and 186,000 sq ft, the electrical, IT and furniture retailer said on Thursday (Jan 14).



"It is fitting that under Nojima Corporation's stewardship, we mark a significant milestone on our growth path with a new flagship store along Orchard Road," said Mr Matthew Hoang, group chief operating officer of Courts Asia and country CEO of Courts Singapore.



"We are looking forward to expanding our presence in Orchard Road to where it all began and raise the bar further in offering Singaporeans innovative and experiential retail experiences while shopping for electronics and home furnishings."

Courts started out with its first store on Orchard Road in 1974.



The new flagship store will introduce "exciting new retail concepts that are bold, fresh and authentic", said the company in a press release.

It will deliver "Japanese standards of customer experience" as its key differentiating factor, the company added.



Robinsons announced in October last year that it was closing its last two stores in Singapore - at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre - on the back of changing retail buying patterns and weak demand made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Courts said on Thursday that its latest plans underscore the "resilient demand" for its products and showed its confidence in the "continued evolution of the broader retail sector".

"Despite the business disruption caused by COVID-19, we have seen a strong recovery for our products to date," said Mr Hoang.

"With our upcoming flagship store, we are excited to do our part for the overall retail sector by bringing back the energy and vibrancy of a delightful customer experience."



The Government's plans to revitalise Orchard Road as a lifestyle destination are also expected to provide a "positive backdrop" for retailers, said Courts.

"The Heeren is still a symbolic landmark located right in the heart of Orchard Road and we believe it holds great potential as a central location within the shopping belt," said Mr Hoang.

"Coupled with the (Urban and Redevelopment Authority's) long-term plans to rejuvenate Orchard Road as a lifestyle destination, we envision that the new flagship store will contribute to the vibrancy of the retail sector."

