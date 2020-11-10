10 people charged with going to a club during 'circuit breaker' for business, social gathering

SINGAPORE: Ten people were charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 10) with leaving their homes during the "circuit breaker" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and going to a club in Arab Street where they either conducted business or had a social gathering.

The four women and six men are accused of leaving their flats in the wee hours of May 30.

They allegedly convened at Club Playground in 122 Arab Street at around 12.10am. The men allegedly met to discuss business matters related to the club, while the women are accused of meeting for a social purpose.

The four accused women are: China nationals Zhang Min, 28, and Luo Wenchan, 34, along with 26-year-old Per Li Min and Veronica Ong Xue Yu, 21.

The six accused men are: Legal occupier of Club Playground Teo Guoshun, 34; Ang Kok Siang, 32; Whenn Tan, 25; Terence Chong Kaichen, 29; Lai Zhendong, 32, and James Teng Chung Choon, 46.

Most of the 10 accused received two charges each for leaving their homes without reasonable excuse and for meeting others for non-permitted reasons, except for Teo, who received one additional charge.

He is also accused of not ensuring that Club Playground was closed to entry to individuals under COVID-19 regulations, in his capacity as the legal occupier of the establishment.

At the time of the alleged offences, strict rules were in place, forbidding anyone from leaving the house for non-essential activities or any social gatherings. This was part of Singapore's bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Most of the 10 accused will return to court to plead guilty next month.

Each charge of breaking COVID-19 regulations draws up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

