12 people deported, barred from re-entering Singapore after flouting COVID-19 circuit breaker rules

SINGAPORE: Twelve foreigners have been deported and barred from entering Singapore again after they were caught for not complying with safe distancing measures during the circuit breaker period.

Among them are nine men and three women, aged between 20 and 37, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint news release on Monday (Jul 13).

MAN CAUGHT BREAKING CIRCUIT BREAKER RULES, DRINK-DRIVING

Arvinish N Ramakrishnan, 23, had invited his friend to his place of residence for drinks on Apr 18 – 11 days after the circuit breaker started.



After drinking, the Malaysian national who was in Singapore on a work permit, sent his friend home on a motorcycle and they were stopped at a roadblock along Yishun Avenue 6.



Arvinish was charged with drink-driving and violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence and the prohibition on social gatherings.



He pleaded guilty and was fined S$4,000, with his work pass revoked after conviction. He was deported to Malaysia on Jun 5 and barred from re-entering Singapore.



Arvinish’s friend, also a Malaysian, was issued with a notice of composition for violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence and given a “stern warning” for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.



WOMAN ARRESTED IN ANTI-VICE OPERATION

On May 5, Cheng Fengzhao a 37-year-old Chinese national who was in Singapore on a work permit, was arrested in an anti-vice operation at a condominium unit along 30 Jalan Kemaman.



She was found to have allowed a man, who did not live with her, into the unit on that day for a massage and sexual services in exchange for S$100. Cheng admitted to allowing the same man into the unit on Apr 19 as well.



For both offences, she was charged with two counts of permitting another person into her residence without a valid reason under COVID-19 regulations. She pleaded guilty and was fined S$7,000.



Cheng’s work pass was revoked after her conviction. She was deported to China on Jun 10 and barred from entering Singapore again.



The man was issued with a notice of composition for violating the prohibition on social gatherings, the authorities said.



10 PEOPLE CAUGHT HAVING SOCIAL GATHERING

A group of Indian nationals, holding student or work passes, were also caught having a social gathering while circuit breaker rules were in place on May 5.



Two men and a woman who were staying at a residential unit along Kim Keat Road invited seven other people over.



The three tenants, 20-year-old Navdeep Singh, 21-year-old Sajandeep Singh and 27-year-old Avinash Kaur, were charged for permitting other individuals unto their residence without a valid reason.



The seven visitors, 33-year-old Waseem Akram, 26-year-old Mohammed Imran Pasha, 20-year-old Arpit Kumar, 20-year-old Vijay Kumar, 30-year-old Karmjit Singh, 21-year-old Sharma Lukesh and 23-year-old Bhullar Jasteena, were charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings.



All ten individuals pleaded guilty and were fined between S$2,000 and S$4,500.



Their passes were cancelled after their convictions. They were deported to India between June and July 2020 and barred from entering Singapore in future.



“The authorities will not hesitate to take strong action against anyone who does not comply with (safe distancing measures) or shows blatant disregard for our laws, and this may include the termination of visas or work passes, where applicable,” the authorities said.



Earlier in June, six people who were caught flouting COVID-19 safety measures measures at Robertson Quay. Their work passes were revoked and are permanently banned from working in Singapore.

Singapore is presently in Phase 2 of its reopening - starting from Jun 19 - with the gradual resumption of operations by more businesses.



