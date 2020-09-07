13,000 workers still not scheduled for COVID-19 rostered routine testing, cannot resume work

SINGAPORE: A total of 13,000 workers are currently unable to resume work as they have yet to undergo mandatory COVID-19 rostered routine testing as of Sunday (Sep 6).



This is despite reminders to employers to schedule their workers for testing before a Sep 5 deadline, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Economic Development Board (EDB) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) said in a joint press release on Monday.



The AccessCode Status for these 13,000 workers will remain "red" and they cannot return to work. This is to protect the health and safety of the other workers, said the authorities.



Once these workers have undergone their rostered routine testing, their AccessCode will be restored to "green" and they will be allowed to return to work.



The authorities have advised employers to quickly schedule appointment slots for their workers on the Health Promotion Board’s Swab Registration System to avoid further disruption to their business operations.



Since August, the authorities have been engaging employers and reminding them to schedule their workers for rostered routine testing before the Sep 5 deadline.



"Agencies have also ensured that there were sufficient rostered routine testing slots for booking when the deadline was announced and guided and assisted employers facing difficulties scheduling workers to do so," Monday's press release said.



As part of the safeguards to ensure the safe restart of work, workers staying in dormitories, workers in the construction, marine and process sectors, and personnel who go into the work sites are required to undergo rostered routine testing for COVID-19 every 14 days.

