14 men charged for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Fourteen men were charged on Friday (Jun 26) for breaching safe distancing measures (SDM) under the COVID-19 regulations.

The men, aged between 19 and 59, were separately involved in three different cases, in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Havelock Road.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or show blatant disregard for our laws," said the police in a press release.

"Let us all do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19."



ANG MO KIO

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Apr 11, a 59-year-old man drank and ate with his friend at the void deck of Block 511 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8. He received a conditional warning for participating in the social gathering during the circuit breaker period.

Despite the warning, the man continued to meet with his friends on three more occasions between Apr 15 and May 13.

He was charged for violating social gathering restrictions on four separate occasions between Apr 11 and May 13.

The man was also charged for not wearing his mask and not keeping a distance of at least 1m from his friends on May 13.

His friends are being dealt with separately for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.

TAMPINES

A 54-year-old man left his home on Apr 30 and had a chat with a friend at the void deck of Block 202 Tampines Street 21.

Before this incident, the man had already been issued notices of composition by enforcement officers on two other occasions for leaving his home "without valid reason", said police.

He was uncooperative despite repeated warnings from the officers, they added.



The man did not pay for the notices, and was charged for violating restrictions on leaving his home.

He was also charged for breaching social gathering rules, while his friend received a notice of composition for his first offence.



HAVELOCK ROAD

On Jun 11, six men living at Havelock Road invited six other men to their house for a social gathering.

Eight of them - two residents and six guests - then went to a nearby playground to smoke and chat.

The six guests were charged for violating restrictions on leaving their homes without a valid reason and for breaching social gathering rules.



The six residents were charged for allowing others to enter their residence without a valid reason.

Additionally, the two residents who had gone to the playground were also charged for breaching social gathering rules.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram