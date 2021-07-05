MOH investigating case of 16-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest nearly a week after COVID-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Jul 5) said it is investigating a case of a 16-year-old boy who suffered cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

MOH said it was alerted to the incident on Jul 3 by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 16-year-old Singaporean did weightlifting at the gym before he collapsed at home on Jul 3.

He was treated at the emergency department at KTPH and was subsequently transferred to the National University Hospital (NUH), where he is in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

MOH said the teenager received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine on Jun 27. He was assessed by trained healthcare personnel to be suitable for COVID-19 vaccination, observed on-site for about 30 minutes post-vaccination and was well.

He was also well for the following five days after vaccination, said the ministry.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Prior to his collapse on Jul 3, he did weightlifting at the gym. MOH understands that he trains with very heavy weights which were above his body weight," said the ministry.



“We are in contact with the medical team in NUH who are providing close medical care for the patient. The preliminary diagnosis of his condition is an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Clinical and laboratory tests are in progress to understand the underlying cause," it added.

“We will also work with the medical team in NUH to determine if this might be linked to his COVID-19 vaccination. This will include a thorough consideration of whether there was acute severe myocarditis, which is severe inflammation of the heart muscles affecting the heart function, as a possible diagnosis."



Advertisement

The Expert Committee will monitor the outcome of this investigation.

The health ministry said the Expert Committee and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have reviewed additional local and overseas data, independent of this incident.

MOH said it concurs with the recommendations by the Expert Committee and HSA for those who have been vaccinated, to avoid strenuous physical activity after either the first or second COVID-19 vaccination dose.

All individuals, in particular adolescents and men under 30 years old, are advised to avoid strenuous physical activity for seven days after their first and second vaccination doses, as a further precautionary measure.

The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination noted in a separate statement on Monday that those who are diagnosed with myocarditis after they have had an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should not receive further doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

"While most persons with vaccine-related myocarditis observed locally and internationally have mild symptoms and make an uneventful recovery, it is possible that the condition may be aggravated by factors or strenuous activities that may affect the heart," said the committee.

These people should also promptly seek medical attention during this period if they develop chest pain, shortness of breath or abnormal heartbeats, said the committee, adding that all doctors should also be vigilant around such clinical presentations after vaccination.



The Expert Committee previously recommended on Jun 11 that vaccinated individuals, in particular adolescents and younger men, avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after their second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The updated recommendations to include those who have taken their first dose were made given the “emerging data on the small risk of myocarditis and pericarditis” observed after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the committee said on Monday.

Following "extensive deliberation", the Expert Committee said it continues to recommend mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible individuals, including adolescents and younger men.

The protective benefits from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the vaccination risks and vaccinations should continue to remain voluntary, it added.

“COVID-19 is likely to become endemic in Singapore and around the world. Even with high vaccination rates in our population, settings with low overall levels of vaccination will continue to be susceptible to outbreaks.

“The risk of transmission and outbreak in settings such as schools or workplaces where there is close contact amongst individuals will likely be higher. Infection of unvaccinated individuals can lead to severe disease and long-term complications, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,” said the committee.

As previously indicated, the committee added that overseas experience shows that a small but significant proportion of children diagnosed with COVID-19 can require intensive care and have poor health outcomes.

“Despite low COVID-19 cases currently, explosive outbreaks with highly transmissible new variants are unpredictable, as shown in our recent experience with the Delta variant and similar experiences overseas. Vaccination is thus important to protect all individuals from COVID-19, even for young persons.”

The committee added that the use of safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines in Singapore is of “paramount concern” and that it will continue to monitor local and international data to ensure the country’s vaccination recommendations are up to date based on the latest scientific evidence available.

12 CASES OF MYOCARDITIS OR PERICARDITIS FROM ALL DOSES

In a separate update on Monday, HSA said it received a total of 6,606 reports of suspected adverse reactions from the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Jun 30.

This represents 0.12 per cent of all doses administered in Singapore.

Out of this, 252 reports were assessed to be serious, including 12 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Seven cases of myocarditis and pericarditis involved men aged below 30. This exceeded the expected numbers for this age group based on background incidence rates, said HSA.

“Although there is a small increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, the local incidence rate remains low,” said the authority, at 0.22 per 100,000 doses administered overall, and 1.24 per 100,000 doses in men below 30.

“All the cases in the younger age group below 30 years old responded well to treatment and had recovered or were discharged well from the hospital,” said HSA.

HSA also said that out of about 32,000 people with a history of anaphylaxis who became eligible to receive the mNRA vaccines, around 13,000 have been vaccinated.

MOH and the expert committee on Jun 5 recommended that people with a history of anaphylaxis or allergic reactions to other drugs, food or insect stings can be inoculated with the vaccines.

The overall anaphylaxis incidence rate remained similar to that reported before the new recommendation came into effect, said the agency.



HSA’s safety update on the vaccines covers the two mRNA shots that are part of Singapore’s national vaccination programme. It does not include data on the Sinovac vaccine that is available under the Special Access Route.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram