MOH investigating case of 16-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest nearly a week after COVID-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Jul 5) said it is investigating a case of a 16-year-old boy who suffered cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

MOH said it was alerted to the incident on Jul 3 by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

The 16-year-old Singaporean did weightlifting at the gym before he collapsed at home on Jul 3.

He was treated at the emergency department at KTPH and was subsequently transferred to the National University Hospital (NUH), where he is in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

MOH said the teenager received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine on Jun 27. He was assessed by trained healthcare personnel to be suitable for COVID-19 vaccination, observed on-site for about 30 minutes post-vaccination and was well.

He was also well for the following five days after vaccination, said the ministry.



"Prior to his collapse on Jul 3, he did weightlifting at the gym. MOH understands that he trains with very heavy weights which were above his body weight," said the ministry.



“We are in contact with the medical team in NUH who are providing close medical care for the patient. The preliminary diagnosis of his condition is an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Clinical and laboratory tests are in progress to understand the underlying cause," it added.

“We will also work with the medical team in NUH to determine if this might be linked to his COVID-19 vaccination. This will include a thorough consideration of whether there was acute severe myocarditis, which is severe inflammation of the heart muscles affecting the heart function, as a possible diagnosis."



The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination noted in a separate statement on Monday that the 16-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest, shortly after a "strenuous weightlifting session" at a gym.

It reiterated that all those who have received any dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, in particular adolescents and younger men, should avoid any exercise or strenuous physical activity for one week after vaccination.



These people should also promptly seek medical attention during this period if they develop chest pain, shortness of breath or abnormal heartbeats, said the committee, adding that all doctors should also be vigilant around such clinical presentations after vaccination.



The updated recommendations were made given the “emerging data on the small risk of myocarditis and pericarditis” observed after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the committee added.

