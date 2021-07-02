2 to be charged for breaching COVID-19 stay-home notice requirements

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore permanent residents will be charged in court on Friday (Jul 2) for breaching their COVID-19 stay-home notice requirements.



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said Suresh Naidu Bojanki and Bharati Tulshiram Choudhari were acquainted on the same flight to Singapore on Mar 14 this year.



“They were each served with a 14-day stay-home notice upon their arrival and informed by ICA officers that they were not allowed to leave their individual rooms in the dedicated facility nor were they allowed to have visitors for the duration of their stay-home notice,” said ICA.



Suresh and Bharati, aged 37 and 47 respectively, were subsequently taken to the same dedicated facility and assigned different rooms to serve their stay-home notice.



On Mar 20, Suresh allegedly left his room and entered Bharati’s room without wearing a face mask at about 12.30am. He allegedly remained there for more than half an hour, said ICA.



ICA said both Suresh and Bharati will be charged for engaging in a conspiracy for Suresh to breach a term of his stay-home notice, thereby exposing others to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Suresh is also facing an additional charge for failing to wear a mask.



“To safeguard our community’s health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the stay-home notice requirements if they are subject to one,” added ICA.



Those who fail to comply will be liable for prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act or the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Upon conviction, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months in jail, or both.



Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA and the Manpower Ministry such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.



Members of the public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with their stay-home requirements to ICA online or call 6812 5555.

