2 more Singapore Polytechnic students test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore Polytechnic (SP) said early on Sunday (May 23) that two more of its students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of coronavirus infections among students to six.

One of the two latest cases - a 19-year-old Malaysian - is a third-year student from the School of Chemical & Life Sciences who was last on campus on May 15.

She developed a cough and sore throat the next day, and consulted a doctor the same day. She also had a fever on May 17. Also known as Case 63574, she was confirmed to have COVID-19 on May 21.

She had met with another SP student - Case 63487 - for a co-curricular activity (CCA) in school and had dinner with her off-campus. Case 63487 is a 19-year-old Malaysian student at Singapore Polytechnic. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 on May 19.

The student and Case 63487 form a new cluster comprising three cases, including a 62-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree and a household contact of the former.



All students who had met for the CCA have been put on quarantine by the Ministry of Health (MOH), SP said.

The other new case is a second-year student from the School of Computing who was last on campus on May 14. He is a 19-year-old Singaporean who also works as a part-time food processor at SATS Food Services.

He developed a fever, cough, runny nose, headache and fatigue on May 17 and did not seek medical treatment. He was placed on quarantine on May 19 as he was identified as a close contact of another positive case.

His infection was detected when he was tested on May 21 during quarantine. The test results came back positive the same day.

The student is linked to the Sms Infocomm cluster.



Another SP student has also been put on quarantine as the two had met off campus on May 15, SP said.



The polytechnic said that it is in touch with both students to monitor their well-being and that it has cleaned and disinfected the premises on campus that were visited by the students.



FIRST PHASE OF TESTING EXERCISE COMPLETE

SP added that it has completed the first phase of its COVID-19 swabbing exercise to test its students, staff and vendors.

"We ... will share the results of the exercise when ready," the polytechnic said.



SP said that MOH would access whether there is a need to "proceed with the next phase of swabbing for the rest of the SP community".

Earlier this week, the polytechnic expanded testing to bring the total number swabbed to 8,500.

"Students and staff are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, avoid in-person social interactions and to go out only for essential activities. If they feel unwell, they should seek medical attention immediately," SP said.



