2 community cases among 18 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two community cases were among the 18 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (May 6).



Both cases are not linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



The remaining 16 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.













NEW COVID-19 CLUSTER REPORTED AT PASIR PANJANG TERMINAL

PSA Singapore Port workers will be tested for COVID-19 infection after a new cluster was reported at Pasir Panjang Terminal on Wednesday.



MOH said it will conduct "special testing operations" as a precautionary measure, after a trailer truck driver at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old Singaporean man is employed by GKE Express Logistics and was last at work on May 1.

The man, identified as Case 62824, is linked to three previous dormitory cases, all of whom had been at Pasir Panjang Terminal for work. The three dormitory cases tested positive last month.

PRE-EVENT TESTING FOR WORSHIP SERVICES

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who produce an exemption notice will be able to take part in worship services with more than 100 people without pre-event testing, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Wednesday.



Pre-event testing will be required for congregational and other worship services involving more than 100 people. These services may only have up to 250 people, separated into zones of 50 people each.

For services with more than 100 people, all worshippers must be tested. They must present a valid negative COVID-19 test result before being admitted into the service venues.

The test must be approved by MOH - either an antigen rapid test or polymerase chain reaction test administered by an approved test provider.

The requirements for pre-event testing do not apply to worshippers who have been fully vaccinated, or to those who produce an exemption notice before being admitted into the venue.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,286 COVID-19 cases.

