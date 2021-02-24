234 people fined for flouting COVID-19 measures at parks, beaches during Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE: A total of 234 people were fined for flouting COVID-19 measures at parks and beaches across two weekends during the Chinese New Year festive period.



These individuals were fined S$300 each for breaches that included gathering in groups of more than eight people and intermingling between groups, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on Wednesday (Feb 24).



At Changi Beach Park, 76 individuals were fined including 20 who were caught gathering in one group.



All the offences took place on Feb 13 and 14 and Feb 20 and 21 at parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board.



MORE F&B OUTLETS FINED, ORDERED TO CLOSE

Four food and beverage (F&B) outlets were also ordered to close for breaching COVID-19 guidelines.



Club One Min at Concorde Shopping Mall was found to have allowed gatherings of more than eight individuals and provided hostesses who intermingled with patrons on Feb 19.



Club One Min was found to have allowed gatherings of more than eight individuals and provided hostesses who intermingled with patrons. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

The Singapore Tourism Board has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Feb 20 to Mar 11, both dates inclusive. This is the outlet’s second offence. It was previously closed for 10 days from Dec 20 to Dec 29 for allowing groups of more than eight individuals.



The Government takes a serious view of the violations by the operator and investigations are ongoing, said MSE.



Food Park Coffeeshop was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm on Feb 14, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Three other outlets were sanctioned for allowing diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.



Food Park Coffeeshop at 69 Bedok South Avenue 3 was found to have allowed patrons to consume alcohol after the permitted time on Feb 14. The Singapore Food Agency has issued an order requiring the operator to close the stall for 10 days from Feb 19 to Feb 28.



Jin Jin Eating House at 496 North Bridge Road and 200 HCM Food at 200 Joo Chiat Road flouted the rules on Feb 19 and Feb 20 respectively. The Urban Redevelopment Authority issued an order requiring both operators to close for 10 days from Feb 23 to Mar 4.



Thirteen F&B outlets were also fined S$1,000 each for seating groups of diners less than 1m apart and for failing to prevent intermingling between groups of customers.



The outlets include three eateries at Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol – Yayoi Japanese Teishoku Restaurant, Kuriya Japanese Market and Rong Hua Bak Kut Teh.



Jin Jin Eating House was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10,30pm on Feb 19, 2021. (Photo : Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Several popular restaurants along Orchard Road were also fined. They are Basil Thai Kitchen and Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck at Paragon, East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City, Donpachi Sake Bar at Cuppage Plaza and Shi Li Fang at Orchard Central.



The other F&B outlets are Foresta Restaurant at The Grandstand, Steak Me Restaurant along Jalan Kayu, Kopi Breweries in Jurong West, Three’s A Crowd Cafe at Race Course Road and Lluvia in Telok Ayer.



PUBLIC SHOULD REMAIN VIGILANT

MSE said many F&B premises and individuals have adhered to the COVID-19 safe management measures over the Chinese New Year period.



Despite this, social interactions are likely to increase as the festive period draws to a close, especially on the 15th day of the Chinese New Year or chap goh meh.

This will “heighten the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community”, added MSE.



The ministry urged members of the public and operators to remain vigilant and continue observing safe management measures.



200 HCM Food was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm on Feb 20 2021. (Photo : Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Where possible, members of public are advised to plan visits to potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls, F&B outlets, markets, supermarkets and parks, during off peak hours.



“We would also like to remind members of the public that the limit of eight unique visitors a day for each household remains in place. Individuals should also limit themselves to visiting at most two other households per day. For the tossing of yusheng, masks must be worn and the lo hei should be done without any verbal exhortations,” said MSE.



Multiple table bookings at F&B premises for groups larger than eight persons are strictly prohibited, unless the diners are from the same household. Intermingling across different tables is not allowed.



MSE said agencies will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B premises, parks, malls and other hotspots over this weekend.



