24 clinics selected to administer Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine; S$10 to S$25 for single dose

SINGAPORE: 24 private healthcare institutions have been selected to administer the Government's stock of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Jun 16).



Fees range from S$10 to S$25 for a single dose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the Special Access Route (SAR) for unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, the providers can draw upon MOH's existing stock to administer Sinovac's two-dose vaccine to Singaporeans, permanent residents and those holding long-term passes.



Applications by providers to administer the vaccine were reviewed based on their ability to do so safely, properly and efficiently, MOH said.



Other factors the ministry considered were the providers’ proposed vaccination administration fees, experience in vaccine administration and its compliance history at past licensing inspections.

This was done to ensure that services would be safe and affordable to members of public, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As these vaccines are being provided to the providers at no cost, individuals should take note that the providers should not charge them for the vaccine cost," MOH added.

The fees listed are also inclusive of consultation and 7 per cent GST.

Advertisement

"There should not be any additional costs (beyond the vaccination administration fees listed) charged by these providers," said MOH.



Those interested in receiving the Sinovac vaccine may contact the providers directly from Jun 18 for more information.

(Table: MOH)

The ministry also reiterated that Sinovac is not part of the national vaccine programme and therefore will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme for COVID-19 Vaccination.



Those who still wish to receive the vaccine through the SAR should discuss the risks and benefits with their doctors at their selected private healthcare institutions, MOH said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram