Singapore reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, lower number partly due to fewer tests processed at a laboratory

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 305 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (May 18), taking the national total to 28,343.



The vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

"The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory is reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue, and will need time to ramp up its testing capacity," said MOH.

With two weeks left before "circuit breaker" measures are expected to be lifted, MOH said on Sunday the number of new cases in the community has decreased to an average of three per day in the last week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased to an average of two per day in the past week.



Over the weekend, Singapore also recorded its 22nd death linked to the virus - a 67-year-old Singaporean man with pre-existing conditions.

