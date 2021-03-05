31 people, 5 F&B outlets penalised for breaching COVID-19 rules during Chinese New Year period

Another two F&B operators who had been charged in court earlier, were found guilty and fined.

SINGAPORE: Two food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close while another three were fined for flouting COVID-19 safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Mar 5).

Thirty-one people were also fined for breaching COVID-19 rules at parks and beaches.

Club Peaches at Concorde Shopping Mall was ordered to close by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) after it was found to have engaged hostesses who intermingled with different groups across multiple tables on Feb 26.

The club will be closed for 20 days from Feb 27 to Mar 18.

This is Club Peaches’ second offence, said MSE, adding that it was previously been fined S$1,000 for seating more than five people at a table during Phase 2 and for providing patrons with games on Dec 18 last year.

Under COVID-19 regulations, F&B outlets are "not permitted to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre", said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Tasty Loong restaurant at the Link Hotel was also ordered by STB to close for allowing customers to "verbalise auspicious sayings followed by toasting".

The restaurant also failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers on Feb 20, added MSE.

It will be closed for 10 days from Feb 25 to Mar 6.

The Tasty Loong outlet at the Link Hotel was found to have allowed customers to verbalise auspicious sayings during toasting, and failed to minimise physical interactions between customers and staff on Feb 20, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

Tasty Loong apologised for the breaches in a Facebook post on Feb 25, saying its staff members had ineffectively dissuaded customers from mingling at different tables.



"We are sorry for this lack of (conscientiousness) and take full responsibility for this breach," the restaurant said.

"We are deeply apologetic to customers who are affected by this closure and our team will be in touch shortly with regard to upcoming reservations.

"Customer safety and comfort remains our top priority and we will work harder to ensure our restaurants adhere to all safety measures at all times."



3 F&B OUTLETS FINED S$1,000 EACH

Three other F&B outlets were fined S$1,000 each for seating groups of diners less than 1m apart, and for not conducting temperature checks before allowing customers to enter their premises.

These are: RedDot BrewHouse at 25A Dempsey Road, Rocky Master at Delfi Orchard and Wine Trade at 41 Cuppage Road.

Additionally, two F&B operators who had been charged in court earlier under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 were found guilty and fined.

Invincible (BBCM), which operates Invincible Noodle House at 13 Circular Road, was fined S$14,000 for failing to enforce safe distancing between customers and for allowing liquor to be consumed on its premises after 10.30pm.

The second operator, Mark Enterprise - which runs Try Again bar at Circular Road - was fined S$4,000 for continuing to operate despite having been ordered to close.

Twelve individuals were fined S$300 each for gathering in a group at Esplanade Park on Feb 28, 2021. (Photo: National Parks Board)

Separately, 31 people were found gathering on Feb 28 in groups larger than eight at beaches and parks managed by the National Parks Board (NPB), including Esplanade Park.

They were each fined S$300 for not complying with safe management measures.

MSE said that for the festive period between Jan 22 and Feb 28, a total of 572 people and 36 F&B outlets were fined for breaches while 19 outlets were ordered to close.

The ministry urged continued vigilance during Phase 3, and reiterated that the number of unique visitors allowed per household per day remains limited to eight.

“While the festive period has drawn to a close, the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community remains. We urge members of the public and operators to remain vigilant and committed to observing safe management measures,” MSE said.

“Members of the public are reminded that large group bookings of more than eight persons for food and beverage outlets are strictly prohibited, and households are limited to eight unique visitors each day.

“Where possible, members of public are advised to plan visits to potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls, food and beverage outlets, markets, supermarkets and parks during off peak hours.”

MSE said that agencies will continue to conduct enforcement checks at F&B establishments, parks, malls and “other hotspots”.

“We will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against errant operators and individuals. This includes fines, suspension of operations even for first offences and prosecution for egregious breaches,” it said.



