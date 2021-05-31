95-year-old woman is Singapore's 33rd COVID-19 fatality

SINGAPORE: A 95-year-old woman died on Sunday (May 30) from complications due to the coronavirus, becoming Singapore's 33rd COVID-19 fatality, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The Singaporean woman, identified as Case 63382, is the third death due to COVID-19 reported this month.

She had a history of cancer, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on May 17 when she was warded at Changi General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

She was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Changi General Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them," said MOH.

The woman is linked to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster, which has 108 cases as of Sunday.

She is a household contact of Case 63458, a 62-year-old Singaporean man who works as an attendant at Terminal 3. After being identified as a close contact of the woman, he was placed on quarantine on May 17 with a test for COVID-19 the next day returning a positive result on May 19.

The last COVID-19 fatality in Singapore was reported on May 20, when a 70-year-old man linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) died from complications related to COVID-19.

The man had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

Singapore reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 19 cases in the community and six imported cases.

